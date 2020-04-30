Nigerian Dancer And Video Vixen, Kodak, Is Dead

Iconic dancer Kodak is dead.

Sources close to the famous dancer and video vixen reports that she got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening in the home of a famous video director’s in Omole Estate, Lagos

Kodak was rushed to a nearby hospital in the same estate, and sadly was confirmed dead.

Until her death, she had worked with top acts, including Olamide and Burna Boy.

Check out her last posts before the heartbreaking news surfaced.

