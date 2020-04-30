Iconic dancer Kodak is dead.
Sources close to the famous dancer and video vixen reports that she got electrocuted while charging her phone on Wednesday evening in the home of a famous video director’s in Omole Estate, Lagos
Kodak was rushed to a nearby hospital in the same estate, and sadly was confirmed dead.
Until her death, she had worked with top acts, including Olamide and Burna Boy.
Check out her last posts before the heartbreaking news surfaced.
Nunu for y’all this quarantine 🙈❤️ _______________________________________ Guys go learn this routine and tag @zlatan_ibile and @picturekodak and make sure you use the #oflalachallenge Anyone who does it exactly wins a price and trust it will be a good one. The price will be announced on @zlatan_ibile page ❤️❤️🙏🏾 ___________________________________________ Song: OF LALA by @zlatan_ibile X @rahman_jago_ X @iam_jamopyper __________________________________________ @chopdaily @nweworldwide @westsydelifestylenews #oflalachallenge #updateyourzanku #pocodance2.0 #staysafe