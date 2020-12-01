Nigerian Comedians Join Forces to Condemn Rape Jokes: “Rape is NOT a Joke”

Debo Macaroni has shared a stirring new video in which comedians like himself joined forces to condemn rape jokes.

“Every single day, we have the opportunity to examine our own selves for the type of covert and overt behaviours, beliefs and biases that have allowed rape culture to persist. Sexual violence and abuse are not material for entertainment,” Debo said in his post.

He continued, “It is possible for us to make people laugh without minimizing or justifying rape. Rape jokes are not funny. Call it out! If you’ve been part of this culture, it means that you can also be part of the solution. Wherever you are, start a conversation. Talk to family and friends about how we can work together to end rape culture in our communities.”

Watch the video below:

