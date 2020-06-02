Nigerian Celebrities Declare #BlackoutTuesday in Protest of Justice and Change

Nigerian celebrities have declared today, June 2, 2020, as #BlackoutTuesday in demand for justice and accountability in the light of recent events.

Many celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji, Sound Sultan, Omowunmi Akinnifesi and a host of others have taken to their social media pages to declare solidarity for the cause., posting blank black pictures on their respective pages.

The laudable initiative was necessitated by recent happenings and it is in order to provoke accountability and change.

Celebrities are to disconnect from all things work-related today and connect with their communities in these trying time.

This action is not only particular to Nigeria alone as celebrities from other parts of the world like the United States of America, are also taking part in the #BlackOutTuesday event to demand justice and change.

