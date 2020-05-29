Nigerian businessman loses €800,000 in Paris heist

emmanuel

Armed robbers have stormed the apartment of a Nigerian businessman in Paris, carting away with some 800,000 euros ($865,000) worth of luxury bags, sources said on Thursday.

Sources with knowledge of the case said the burglary took place in an upscale building in the 16th district of the French capital on Wednesday morning.

Wearing surgical masks, they rang the doorbell of the apartment and succeeded in entering and threatened the man with a handgun.

They failed to make him open his safe but still got away with the bags and around 3,000 euros in cash.

Paris has in recent years become notorious for robberies and muggings of rich individuals targeted by criminals looking for luxury items such as jewellery and watches.

