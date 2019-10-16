Nigerian-born Ugbana-Oyet named UK’s Sergeant-at-arms

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Nigerian-born Ugbana Oyet as the UK House of Common Serjeant at Arms.

Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, made the announced on Tuesday.

Oyet, who is a chartered engineer, was appointed following the retirement of Mohammed Kamal El-Hajji in July.

According to UK’s The Voice, Oyet will take over the top job later this month.

Speaking on the appointment, Oyet said that when he was informed that he had been appointed to take up the role, he was “shaking with excitement”.

“I was actually shaking with excitement but civil servants don’t get excited, they should be calm and collected,” The Voice reported Oyet as saying.

“I will do my best to enhance morale and improve the excellent service already provided by the serjeant’s office.

“It is an exciting role…To have the honour and the privilege to be able to serve and support in this really modern environment with the internet, with Twitter, with extension rebellion but also with the dignity and the traditions that come with this place.”

As sergeant at arms, Oyet will be responsible for ensuring order in the Commons. The Speaker can call on the sergeant at arms to escort people out of the chamber.

The ceremonial part of Oyet’s new position will make him even more visible as the carrier of the House of Commons mace during the Speaker’s procession, and into the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament.