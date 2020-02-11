Nigerian-born NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, welcomes first child

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.

Antetokounmpo announced the arrival of his baby, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo, with a photo posted on social media.

The reigning Kia MVP missed last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to the birth of his son. He was earlier in the day listed as questionable for “personal reasons”.

Antetokounmpo is a Greek professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the United States.

He was born in Greece to Nigerian parents.

Standing at a towering 6ft 11”, he is referred to as the ‘Greek Freak’ for his size, speed and exceptional ball handling.

See hit tweet below.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020