Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP Award, again

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second successive season.

The 25-year-old becomes only the third player, after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to earn the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.

Antetokounmpo received 85 of the 101 first-place votes and earned 962 points in the voting to retain the prestigious honour.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James was second on 753 points ahead of Houston Rockets guard James Harden who had 367 points.

“Michael Jordan, one of the best players who’s ever done it, if not the best,” said Antetokounmpo, speaking from Greece.

“Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I’m from, Nigeria, where I have roots.

“Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 63 regular-season games in 2019-20.

In nine play-off games he averaged 26.7 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

However, the Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the play-offs by the Miami Heat.

“I’m happy for this award, but I want more,” said Antetokounmpo. “I want to be a champion.”

