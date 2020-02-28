Nigerian-born Akpan Udoh becomes first footballer to contract Coronavirus

An Italian-Nigerian player, King Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first professional footballer to be diagnosed with the dreaded coronavirus.

King Paul who currently plays for Italian Serie C side Pianese was diagnosed of the disease on February 27 and has been quarantined.

The 22-year-old forward started his career with Reggiana before moving to Juventus in 2011 where he was loaned back for a year.

After progressing through the youth ranks of Juventus, Udoh secured a loan move to Virtus Lanciano, a Serie B side in 2016 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

He was later returned to Juve, and then loaned to Lega Pro side Pontedera later the same year.

He had a loan stint with Pontedera, Fernana, Fano and Viareggio before joining Pianese on July 14, 2019.

Italy is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in mainland Europe with about 17 deaths recorded so far.