Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Cole, self isolates after boarding flight with Coronavirus patient

Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Patrick Cole, has confirmed boarding the same flight with the third coronavirus case.

This comes after the Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi had announced a 30-year-old Nigerian lady who arrived the country on British Airways flight BA75 on March 13, as the third case of Coronavirus in Lagos.

Following the confirmation, Abayomi advised other passengers on the flight to stay at home and isolate for 14 days.

Cole, who is the co-founder and former Group Executive Director of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, responded in a tweet saying:

“I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate.”

He further went on to applaud the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into Nigeria.