Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Cole, self isolates after boarding flight with Coronavirus patient

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Cole, self isolates after boarding flight with Coronavirus patient

Nigerian billionaire, Tonye Patrick Cole, has confirmed boarding the same flight with the third coronavirus case.

This comes after the Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi had announced a 30-year-old Nigerian lady who arrived the country on British Airways flight BA75 on March 13, as the third case of Coronavirus in Lagos.

Following the confirmation, Abayomi advised other passengers on the flight to stay at home and isolate for 14 days.

Cole, who is the co-founder and former Group Executive Director of energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, responded in a tweet saying:

“I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate.”

He further went on to applaud the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into Nigeria.

,

Related Posts

‘I look forward to dying, life’s too complicated’ – Mike Tyson

March 19, 2020

Man nabbed for digging up grave of Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi

March 19, 2020

Chief Imam gives Muslims all clear to take alcohol since ‘it reduces effects of coronavirus’

March 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *