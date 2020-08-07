Nigerian Basketball star, Michael Ojo, dies at 27

Nigerian-American basketball star Michael Ojo has died after suffering a heart attack during a practice session.

Ojo, the 27-year-old centre, was reportedly having an individual practice with Partizan and slumped while he was running.

His death comes as a shock as there were no signs of Ojo having any health issues throughout his tenure in Serbia including any heart conditions.

Multiple reports from Serbia state that the big man was brought to the hospital from Partizan’s stadium but he was showing no signs of life and the doctors weren’t able to reanimate him.

Ojo, who attended Florida State and as a senior player, played in Serbia throughout his professional career, which began in 2017.

After five years at Florida State, Ojo started off his professional career in Belgrade, Serbia with FMP for a year after which he played two seasons for Crvena Zvezda.

He won the 2018 ABA SuperCup as well as the ABA League and the Serbian League in 2019.

Ojo , who was 7ft 1in tall and weighed 22st, was a free agent this summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

