Nigerian Army removes general in video asking for weapons to fight Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has removed General Olusegun Adeniyi, who appeared in a viral video urging military authorities to supply them with weapons and accurate intelligence to combat Boko Haram terrorists in the restive North-East region.

In the viral video, Adeniyi, who is Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, lamented how his men were outgunned and sabotaged on an operation in Borno.

Shortly after the release of the video, SaharaReporters reports that a massive shake-up involving the redeployment of over 50 senior officers would be carried out today and Adeniyi is one of persons affected.

Several army generals would be removed on account of the viral video that left the military authorities with eggs in their faces.

This comes as Boko Haram continues to inflict great damage on Nigerian troops in the fight against insurgency in the north-east.

In a major blow, the insurgents recently ambushed and killed over 70 soldiers in Borno State.

Watch the viral clip of the general below.