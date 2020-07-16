Nigerian appointed VC of UK University

A Nigerian Professor, Charles Egbu, has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University in the UK.

According to a statement on the Leeds Trinity University UK website, Professor Egbu will take over from Margaret House, who will be stepping down after seven years.

Mr Egbu will return to Leeds, a city in which he studied and taught, to begin his new role on November 1, 2020.

Reacting to his appointment, Mr Egbu was quoted as saying:

“I am honoured to be joining Leeds Trinity; a University who’s values and ethos around widening participation, offering a personalised approach and encouraging all students to achieve their best, align with my own.

The University has an impressive track record in learning, teaching and employability, and I am looking forward to building on the strong foundations established under the leadership of Professor House.

“I have already been impressed by the sense of community at Leeds Trinity and I am looking forward to engaging with students, colleagues and alumni as we shape the future strategy of the institution. I am also looking forward to returning to Leeds; the city in which I spent much of my early academic life.”

Prior to this, he was Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University and Head of the School of Built Environment at the University of Salford. He held academic posts at University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University and Leeds Beckett University (formerly Leeds Metropolitan).

