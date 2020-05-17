Nigerian appointed head of Sierra Leone COVID-19 Task Force

Sierra Leone has appointed Nigeria’s Dr. Laoluwa Adejayan as head of its Covid-19 task force after adjudging him the best foreign medical practitioner in the country.

His new job description comes with perks as his salary was bumped to $20,000 per month, a 100 per cent increase.

Adejayan is a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

He worked briefly in Bayelsa State after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme before transferring his service to the West African country under the Technical Aids Corps scheme, in 2012.

President Julius Maada Bio confirmed Adejayan’s appointment in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bio described the Nigerian as a good ambassador of his country who has proved to be a well-trained, brilliant and hardworking doctor.

Buhari congratulated Adejayan for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari said the Federal Government was proud of his hard work in a foreign land.

