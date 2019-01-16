Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire is Dead

Ambassador Ibrahim Isah, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, has died.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying the diplomat passed on in Abidjan, after a protracted illness on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesman George Ehidiamen Edokpa, the envoy who hailed from Niger State was enlisted into the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983 and was accredited to Cote d’Ivoire in 2017.

He was 59 years old.

Below is the full statement by the ministry of foreign affairs.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

PRESS RELEASE

No: MFA/PR/2019/01

THE DEMISE OF HIS EXCELLENCY, IBRAHIM ISAH, AMBASSADOR OF NIGERIA TO THE REPUBLIC OF CÔTE D’IVOIRE

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regrets to announce the demise of Ambassador Ibrahim Isah, who until his death, was the Ambassador of Nigeria to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. The late Ambassador, a career Diplomat, passed on after a protracted illness, on Tuesday, 15 January 2019 in Abidjan.

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and members of Staff of the Ministry received the sad news of his death with great shock and prayed that the Almighty God grant his family and the nation, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Ambassador Ibrahim Isah, who hails from Niger State, joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983. During his career, the late Ambassador served in different capacities both at Headquarters and in our Missions. He served at the Nigerian High Commission in Sierra Leone, Consulate-General in New York, Jeddah and Embassy in China. Moreso, he was Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey until his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary/Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire in 2018.

He was happily married and blessed with children.

Additional information on his burial arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Signed

George Ehidiamen Edokpa

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

Wednesday, 16th January, 2019”.