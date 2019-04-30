‘Nigeria Will Soon Collapse’ – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has stated that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse.

The embattled separatist leader also added that the rise of Biafra is inevitable in light of the present circumstances.

Addressing ‘Biafrans’ in Germany, Kanu said IPOB are a relentless, resolute and determined group, and will put all enemies within and without to shame.

“I thank the good people of IPOB for the huge turnout yesterday in Bavaria Munich Germany.

“Not minding the short notice, you proved your determination to restore Biafra so that we can all return to our beloved homeland.

“The world is aware that we IPOB are the most organised, peaceful and largest freedom movement on this earth. Biafra shall be free.

“Our victory over the multitude of the forces of darkness is assured. We are relentless, resolute and determined. The collapse of Nigeria is imminent as the rise of the nation of Biafra is inevitable. All enemies within and without shall be put to shame” Kanu stated.