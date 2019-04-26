Nigeria will Break-up if South-South Joins Biafra – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that Nigeria would break up the very day the South-South region join the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra Republic.

Okowa said this on Thursday while speaking at Niger Delta Peace and Security Summit held in Koko, Warri North local government area of the state.

“Nigeria will divide the very day the South-South agrees to join Biafra,” Okowa, represented by Executive Assistant/Directorate of Orientation, Eugene Uzum, said.

Okowa also said that the Federal Character system in the country had been misinterpreted by leaders.

“Those who control the security apparatus are Hausas. A particular tribe runs the security apparatus,” he said.

“Unless you are from a particular tribe in this country, you cannot secure a job. Unless you have one big man somewhere, you cannot get a job.”

The governor, who spoke on the topic “Peace and Security in the Niger Delta, the way forward”, said that for security operatives to have peace in the Niger Delta, they must keep the peace because “Niger Delta is a wounded territory.”

Governor Okowa also expressed disappointment at the way the country is using crude oil in the South-South region to develop other parts.

He alleged that gold in Zamfara State and other solid minerals in the Northern region were left only for a few “cabals” and some “generals” with their companies to mine until bandits started killing people.