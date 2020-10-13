Nigeria v Tunisia: Rohr charges Eagles to ‘step up’

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has asked his players to step up their game following Friday’s 1-0 loss to African champions Algeria.

Rohr admits the absence of a number of regular players hindered the team’s performance, but has challenged the squad to show vibrancy against the 2004 African champions.

“We definitely must put up a greater effort against the Tunisians. It is an opportunity for some of the players to rise up to the occasion, stake a claim. They are ready to go and I believe we would see a much better game on Tuesday,” Rohr stated.

Tunisia have not beaten Nigeria in a competitive game since the 2004 AFCON that they hosted, when they edged the Super Eagles on penalty shoot-out after both teams tied 1-1 in regulation and extra time at the Stade Olympique in Rades, outside Tunis.

The match is scheduled to kick off around 7:30pm local time.

