Nigeria v Sierra Leone: See list of players in Eagles camp

The Super Eagles camp in Benin City, Edo State, is buzzing with players as they turn up for the crucial African Cup of Nations clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr’s men are looking to secure a third win having won their first two games against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

A win against Sierra Leone will cement the three-time African champions’ position as Group L leaders.

The camp opened Tuesday and so far 19 players have turned up for the encounter to be played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

See the players in the Super Eagles squad:

Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun, Kevin Akpoguma, Sebastin Osigwe, Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Maduka Okoye, Ike Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu.

