Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Rohr braces for full house Tuesday

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr expects to have the full complement of 23 players in camp on Tuesday ahead of his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone.

The three-time African champions will host the Leone Stars on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

A number of Eagles players have suffered flight cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic in Europe which is expected to delay their arrival in camp.

The team manager is however working hard to sort the problem and ensure all the invited players report for duty by Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had announced that the team will camp at the Protea Hotel, Benin City.

Nigeria presently leads Group L of the AFCON 2021 with six points from two games – having beaten Benin and Lesotho.

