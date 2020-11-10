Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Etebo, Okoye hit Benin

Oghenekaro Etebo and Maduka Okoye are among the early arrivals to the Super Eagles camp in Benin ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone this weekend.

Okoye arrived Benin on Monday, while Etebo joined him in on Tuesday with more players expected in camp on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the qualifying clash.

More team officials are also scheduled to arrive Benin City from Abuja on Tuesday afternoon.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is however expected to have the full complement of 24 invited players in camp on Wednesday.

Nantes of France winger Moses Simon and Midtylland’s Frank Onyeka have already pulled out of the games due to injuries and the duo have already been replaced by Paul Onuachu and Shehu Abdullahi.

Friday’s game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will kick-off at 5pm Nigerian time. There will be no fans at the venue in line with COVID-19 protocols.

