Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Eagles players test negative for COVID-19

Every member of the Super Eagles squad has been given a clean bill of health after they tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday ahead of today’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

This was disclosed in a chat with newsmen in Benin City by Babafemi Raji, media officer of the Super Eagles.

He said the mandatory test on the players was carried out in two batches at the team’s Etherno Hotel on Wednesday morning.

The outcome of the result means every member of the squad can feature in Friday’s 2021 AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Also, players of the Leone Stars took the Covid-19 test on Thursday but the results are not yet out.

Gernot Rohr’s men will be gunning for all three points in Friday’s Group L tie against the Leone Stars that will edge them closer to qualification for the 2021 AFCON.

The Eagles top the group with six points after two games after wins over Benin Republic and Lesotho, while Sierra Leone are bottom with one point from the same number of games played.

