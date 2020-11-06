Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Eagles camp opens Monday

The camp of the Super Eagles will officially open on Monday, November 9 in Benin City for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone billed for Friday November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in the ancient city.

Nigeria’s Eagles will lodge at Eterno Hotel while the match officials and the delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will be accommodated at the Edo Heritage Hotel, Complete Sports reports.

It is understood that Super Eagles team officials and other backroom staff are due in camp on Sunday, November 8 ahead of the players who are expected to arrive Benin City on Monday November 9 after this weekend’s games for their respective clubs.

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr invited 24 players for the crucial qualifier with Napoli forward Victor Osimhen making a return to the side after being left out during the last international break.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Leoneans who will lodge at the Lush Hotel in Benin City, are expected to fly into Lagos on Wednesday November 11 from where they will connect another flight to Benin same day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

