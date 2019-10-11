Nigeria v Brazil: Etebo pulls out

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have full capacity in Singapore as they began training yesterday ahead of Sunday’s friendly with five –time world champions Brazil.

They suffered a minor setback however as Stoke City of England’s Oghenekaro Etebo withdrew from the roster.

Still, all the other 21 players trained yesterday morning and will train twice today. The last official training session will take place on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

Head coach Gernot Rohr has opted not to call any more players following the withdrawal of Etebo.

The Franco-German tactician already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor joined the camp following France –based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.

Solomon-Otabor and forward Peter Olayinka are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Former junior international midfielder Ramon Azeez also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.