Nigeria v Algeria: Rohr ready to Unleash Onyekuru, Osimhen

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr confirmed he will be parading a full strength squad in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Algeria Sunday night.

It remains to be seen whether talented youngsters, Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru will play a role.

The duo and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho are the only Super Eagles players yet to play in the tournament despite Rohr’s rotation strategy.

“We had two changes before the game against South Africa, the winning team against Cameroon has been changed and it is possible that we will change the team again because all the players are ready to go,” said Rohr during Saturday’s pre-match conference.

“We have nine strikers in the team, played seven but we cannot play all of them at the same time. The young are also here to learn.

“Out of 23 players, 20 players have played already which is a lot and I hope we can see the other two [Osimhen & Onyekuru].

“It is difficult for the third goalkeeper coming in. The moment has come to bring the best team against Algeria.”

The match against Algeria will be Nigeria’s 14th semi-final in Afcon – more than any other team.

However, they have qualified for the final only once in their last five games at this stage – after thrashing Mali 4-1 en route winning the trophy in 2013.

The match comes up by 8:00pm local time.