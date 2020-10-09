Nigeria v Algeria: Musa, Onuachu battle to lead Eagles attack

Ahmed Musa and Paul Onuachu are in contention to lead the Super Eagles’ attack in Friday’s friendly against African champions Algeria.

This is as the team’s leading marksman Victor Osimhen is unavailable for the game over coronavirus fears and head coach Gernot Rohr will have to pick a replacement for the Napoli striker.

Captain of the side, Ahmed Musa bagged a brace in Tuesday’s training game and has been impressive in subsequent sessions.

Onuachu has scored on a regular basis in all the training sessions since linking up with his teammates in camp on Tuesday afternoon, CompleteSports writes.

The 28-year-old 6ft seven forward is also the leading scorer in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Incidentally, Musa and Onuachu were the last two players to report to the team’s camp in Austria.

Rohr is expected to continue with the 4-3-3 formation that has so far yielded positive results for the team.

Friday’s game at the Worthersee Stadium, Klangefurt will kick-off at 7: 30pm Nigerian time, and will be the first clash between the sides since the North Africans won 2-1 in the semifinal of AFCON 2019 en route winning the title.

