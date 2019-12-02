‘Nigeria under a spell’ – Pastor Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has revealed that a “spell” was responsible for the backwardness and retrogression currently bedevilling the country.

The fiery clergyman, who spoke at the 2019 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols on Sunday in Abuja, however, urged Nigerians not to give up on the country.

Preaching on the sermon titled: ‘Jesus in the Midst of the Storm’, Dr Enenche recalled that Nigeria used to be one of the greatest nations on earth.

Enenche, who took his text from Matt 8:23-24, said apart from backwardness, Nigeria was under the “plague of godlessness and wickedness.”

He emphasised the need for Nigerians to be hopeful for better days, warning citizens against negative confessions on the fortunes of the nation.

He said,

“Nigeria’s backwardness is not a thing that started today. We were one of the greatest nations on earth.

“Nigerians are some of the most intelligent people worldwide. We were highly regarded everywhere in the world.

“But in the midst of all these, we are experiencing terrible backwardness and retrogression. There is a spell that consistently puts the nation backwards.”