Nigeria to reopen land borders soon – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that government plans to reopen its land borders soon.

He explained that the closure of the nation’s land borders was part of the efforts by the government to control the smuggling of weapons and drugs into the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this on Tuesday at a security meeting with members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

According to President Buhari, the sub-region is no longer safe, more so with the collapse of the regime of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, and the cross-border movement of weapons and criminals.

On the issue of banditry and kidnapping reported in each of the geo-political zones, he said, “Security is important, and we must secure the whole country.

“We are thinking very hard on the issue of kidnapping. We will make it possible for the military to get to the bandits and kidnappers and eliminate them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

