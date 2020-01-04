Nigeria to host African Chess tournament

The Nigeria Chess Federation will be the host of the African Individual Chess Championship in Lagos for 2020.

It will be the second time that the country will be hosting the chess championship after it hosted in Abuja in 2003.

According to a statement released on the website of the Nigeria Chess Players’ Association, the chess world governing body has given the country the right to host the next edition of the championship.

“According to the FIDE Calendar, Nigeria will be hosting the African Individual Chess Championship in Lagos come May 2020; during dates that will conflict with our annual CPAN Chevron Chess Challenge; and as such, unfortunately, C4 will most likely not be holding this year,” the website reads.

“However, we envisage that the excitement from the AICC will make up for missing out on this, in addition to the other tournaments that our affiliated organisers will be hosting in the course of the year, which we will also feature on our calendar.”

The last edition of the championship was held in the city of Hammamet, Tunisia last year with Ahmed Adly of Egypt emerging winner in the male’s category while Shrook Wafa also of Egypt was the winner in the female’s category.