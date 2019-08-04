‘Nigeria Suffering from your Misrule and Grand Cluelessness’ – Atiku hits Buhari Again

Nigeria is groping in the darkness of poverty, corruption, and self-denial under President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar has said.

In a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku said Nigerians had lived in multi-dimensional poverty since Buhari assumed power in 2015.

According to the statement, the United Nations (UN) reawakened Nigerians to the perceived reality of how poorly the Buhari-led administration had managed the nation’s economy with a damning verdict that 98 million Nigerians live in multi-dimensional poverty.

The statement read, “Perhaps, one reason why they didn’t want to comment on the report is that it is factual – Nigerians in the past four years indeed live in multi-dimensional poverty.

“Quite regrettably too, the administration has been groping in the dark since 2015, the reason majority of Nigerians decided not to reward their failures during the February 23 presidential poll consequently leading to the heist that characterized the conduct of that poll.

“The other plausible reason why they didn’t deem it fit to respond to the report is that Atiku had yet to make a remark on the report.

“If the only reason why the Buhari-led administration will react to the affliction it has brought on Nigerians is for Atiku to call the nation’s attention to how bad things have gone in the country under the leadership of Buhari, Atiku will more than always, be ready to stand and speak up for the millions of countrymen and women who have become victims of his (Buhari’s) misrule and grand cluelessness.”