Nigeria, South Africa Stalemate at U20 Nations Cup

The South African national Under-20 team (Amajita) held Nigeria to a frustrating 0-0 draw in their second Group A CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations encounter on Tuesday at the Seyni Kouche Stadium.

This result puts the Flying Eagles in the driver’s seat in the group as Amajita now have to push for a win in their final group match against Burundi, to guarantee themselves a place in the knockout stages of this eight-nation continental tournament.

South Africa, off the back of a 1-1 draw with hosts Niger in the opening game, frustrated their opponents with a tight defensive game from the back pressing forward.

The Paul Aigbogun-led side created a few chances of their own, however, struggled to find the back of the net.

Amajita also had a few chances of their own in front of goal, but lacked the needed composure to convert them.

The South Africans will now travel to the city of Maradi on 7 February for their final group encounter against Burundi, while Nigeria take on hosts Niger needing a daw to qualify for the semifinals.

