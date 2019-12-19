Nigeria remains 31st on Fifa World rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria retained their spot as the 31st ranked team on the Fifa world rankings for the month of December.

In the ranking table on the website of world football governing body FIFA on Thursday, Nigeria’s Eagles garnered 1,493 points, same as they had in the November ranking.

This is as a result of the lack of action for the senior national team over the past month that only saw 19 international friendlies player across the globe.

Following the new ranking, Nigeria remains third spot on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia, with Algeria and Morocco completing the top five.

On the global scene, Belgium are the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s Team of the Year for the second successive time after a record-breaking year on the global ladder.

The Red Devils have held on to top spot in a December table barely impacted by just 19 friendlies towards the end of the year.

It was a year in which 1,082 international “A” matches have been played – an all-time high since the ranking’s inception in 1993.

World champions France remain in second place ahead of five-time world champions Brazil in third, the positions they held in December 2018. England and Uruguay complete the top five.