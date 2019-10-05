Nigeria Relay teams toil in Doha

Team Nigeria’s poor run at the on-going 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha continued Friday as the relay teams failed to advance beyond the first round.

The female team made up of Udo Gabriel Joy, Blessing Okagbare, Ntia Obong Mercy and Rosemary Chukwu put up a disappointing show in the women’s 4x100m relay, finishing 7th despite running a Season Best time of 13.05seconds.

Attention then shifted to the male team, which includes Enoch Adegoke, Ogho-Oghene Egwero, and Seye Ogunlewe.

But it turned out to be a double tragedy as apart from struggling to finish last in the race, the team was disqualified after one of the athletes committed a technical foul in the process of baton exchange.

Since the commencement of the championship on September 27, Nigerian athletes have crashed one after the other.

The likes of Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, Patience Okon George, Favour Ofili, Oyesade Olatoye and Chioma Onyekwere had performed below the expectation of Nigerians in Doha.

Focus will now shift to the duo of Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan today, as they begin their campaign in the women’s long jump and 100m hurdles respectively.

Team U.S. currently tops the medals table with nine gold, China (three gold), Jamaica (two gold), Great Britain (two gold) and Kenya with two gold medals.