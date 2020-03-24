Nigeria records second coronavirus death

The dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed its second death in Nigeria on Monday night, according to an announcement by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This comes hours after the NCDC announced the first victim from the scourge, Mr Sulaiman Achimugu, who passed away in Abuja after returning to the country with the virus.

Making the announcement Monday night, the NCDC did not disclose the identity of the second casualty even as it announced four new cases to take the number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 40.

It disclosed that two of these cases are returning travellers, with three of them based in Lagos and one in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“As of 11:00pm on the 23rd of March, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria.

“Two out of the number confirmed have been discharged while one death has been recorded,” the Centre said.

John Hopkins University puts the global death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic at over 15,000.