Nigeria records eight new cases of Coronavirus as toll hits 232

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to the NCDC, five of the new cases are in Lagos, two in the FCT and one in Kaduna State.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 232 as the pandemic continues to spread here.

So far, 33 patients have been discharged and five deaths recorded.

In a tweet on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday evening, the NCDC said:

“As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”