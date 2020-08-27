Nigeria postpones resumption date for international flights

The Nigerian Government on Thursday announced the postponement date for the resumption of international flights.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the Presidential briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Mr Sirika said the resumption date, earlier scheduled for August 29, has been pushed back a week to September 5.

Confirming the news on Twitter, the ministry wrote, “Regret to announce that the international flights resumption earlier scheduled for 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.”

Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020.#PTF on COVID-19#AviationNG pic.twitter.com/obihvYTKRV — Federal Ministry of Aviation, Nigeria (@fmaviationng) August 27, 2020

