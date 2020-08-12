‘Nigeria pardons terrorists, but wants to kill man for blasphemy’ – Apostle Suleman explodes

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted angrily to the death sentence handed down to a 22-year-old man, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, by a Kano Upper Shari’a Court on Monday for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Reacting on his Twitter page on Tuesday, the fiery cleric described Nigeria as a shame that even Saudi Arabia will be shocked at.

Apostle Suleman, like several other Nigerians on social media, wondered how the death sentence would be awarded for blasphemy while Boko Haram fighters are pardoned.

He wrote, “A country that pardons terrorists want to kill a man for blasphemy. I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked..the worst form of deception is self-deceit.”

A country that pardons terrorists wants to kill a man for blasphemy..I am sure even Saudi Arabia is shocked..the worst form of deception is self deceit… — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) August 11, 2020

Sharif-Aminu, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis, was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March.

The incident caused riots in the city. His family house was burnt down in the process and the government pressured into arresting him as the mob bayed for blood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

