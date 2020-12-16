‘Nigeria needs restructuring, security, not Yoruba presidency’ – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said Nigeria needs adequate security and restructuring of the country irrespective of the ethnicity of the president.

Makinde stated this on Tuesday while handing over 33 operational vehicles and 396 motorcycles to the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, for its take-off.

He said: “I have heard some of our political leaders jostling around and saying they want to become the president of Nigeria in 2023. I think what we need at this stage is to secure our people and restructure Nigeria.

“It does not matter who is the president in Abuja. In a restructured Nigeria, every corner of the country will feel the impact of government. That is what we need.

“May God protect those running around for presidency till 2022. By that time, we will meet and, by then, we will get to know whether it is restructured Nigeria or Yoruba presidency that we really need.”

The governor stressed if restructured, every corner of Nigeria will be impacted positively, stating that no matter who is president in Abuja, the system would run effectively in a way that will be beneficial to all and sundry.

He also expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, saying the corps will play a major role in ensuring security in the south west region.

