Nigeria needs additional 100,000 soldiers to defeat Boko Haram – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Wednesday, advised the Federal Government to recruit additional one hundred thousand soldiers (100,000), if Nigeria wants to defeat Boko Haram.

He said the country cannot win the war against insurgency with less manpower and inadequate funding.

Zulum who spoke in Maiduguri when some members of the House of Representatives visited him, opined that the least FG could recruit to fight Boko Haram to a reasonable extent was 50,000 men from Borno.

His words, “You cannot fight this insurgency to an end without technology and without manpower and without funding.

“Take my words, they (the military) don’t have the manpower, they don’t have the equipment. Kindly advise the speaker and the senate president to tell Mr. President to approve the massive recruitment of soldiers.

“We need about 100,000 more to be recruited into the Nigerian army. They should come and employ the locals whether they have western education or not.

“We need to recruit nothing less than 50,000 men from Borno, we have able-bodied men that can join the Nigerian Armed Forces on an ad-hoc basis.”