Nigeria Music Chart: Simi’s ‘Duduke’ Tops the List

Simi’s Duduke tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody.

Mayorkun’s Of Lagos debuts at number 3, while by Wande Coal’s Again drops two spots to number 4.

Joeboy returns to number 5 with Call, while Buju’s Lenui Remix featuring Burna Boy debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet, Oxlade’s Away drops three spots to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration drops two spots to number 8.

Dremo’s Mabel featuring Davido debuts at number 9, while Rema’s Beamer featuring Rvssian leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER

9. DREMO FT. DAVIDO – MABEL

8. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

7. OXLADE – AWAY

6. BUJU FT. BURNA BOY – LENU REMIX

5. JOEBOY – CALL

4. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

3. MAYORKUN – OF LAGOS

2. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

1. SIMI – DUDUKE