Nigeria Music Chart: Simi’s ‘Duduke’ Tops the List

Simi’s Duduke tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Adekunle Gold’s Something Different.

Tems’s These Days debuts at number 3, while DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody continues to sit at number 4.

Ladipoe and Simi’s Know You drops three spots to number 5, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ follows behind at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Wande Coal’s Again, while Oxlade’s Away follows behind at number 8.

Joeboy’s Call drops two spots to number 9, while Terri’s Ojoro leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. TERRI – OJORO

9. JOEBOY – CALL

8. OXLADE – AWAY

7. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

6. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

5. LADIPOE X SIMI – KNOW YOU

4. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

3. TEMS – THESE DAYS

2. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

1. SIMI – DUDUKE

