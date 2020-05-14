Nigeria Music Chart: Simi’s ‘Duduke’ Tops the List

Simi’s Duduke tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Ladipoe and Simi’s Know You.

Bad Boy Timz’s MJ rises one spot to number 3, while DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody drops one spot to number 4.

At number 5, we meet Adekunle Gold’s Something Different, while  Wande Coal’s Again follows behind at number 6.

Joeboy’s Call rises to number 7, while Mayorkun’s Of Lagos drops two spots to number 8.

Oxlade’s Away continues to sit at number 9, while Terri’s Ojoro leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. TERRI – OJORO

9. OXLADE – AWAY

8. MAYORKUN – OF LAGOS

7. JOEBOY – CALL

6. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD – SOMETHING DIFFERENT

4. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

3. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

2. LADIPOE X SIMI – KNOW YOU

1. SIMI – DUDUKE

