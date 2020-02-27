Nigeria Music Chart: Rema’s ‘Beamer Remix’ Feat Rvssian Tops

Rema’s ‘Beamer Remix’ Feat Rvssian tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Vibration.

Wande Cola’s Again rises one spot to number 3, while Mayorkun’s Geng drops two spots to number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Sarz and WRLD’s Mad, while Adekunle Gold’s Jore featuring Kizz Daniel rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, while his next hit single, Scatter drops two spots to number 8.

Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley drops to number 9, while Peruzzi’s Gun Shot leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

