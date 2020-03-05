Nigeria Music Chart: Rema’s ‘Beamer Remix’ Feat Rvssian Tops

Rema’s ‘Beamer Remix’ Feat Rvssian tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Burna Boy’s Odogwu.

Fireboy DML’s Vibration drops one spot to number 3, while Wande Cola’s Again also drops a spot to number 4.

At number 5 we meet, Sarz and WRLD’s Mad, while 2Baba’s Opo featuring Wizkid debuts at number 6.

Mayorkun’s Geng drops two spots to number 7, while Adekunle Gold’s Jore featuring Kizz Daniel also drops two spots number 8.

Fireboy DML’s Like I Do sits prettily at number 9, while his next hit single, Scatter leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

9. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

8. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

7. MAYORKUN – GENG

6. 2BABA FT. WIZKID – OPO

5. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

4. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

3. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

2. BURNA BOY – ODOGWU

1. REMA FT. RVSSIAN – BEAMER