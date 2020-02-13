Olamide’s No Time tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Mayorkun’s Geng.

Fireboy DML’s Vibration drops one spot to number 3, while Wande Cola’s Again debuts at number 4.

At number 5 we meet Olamide’s Warlords featuring Snow, Phyno, Cheque and Rhatti, while his next single Billion Talk featuring Milly debuts at number 6.

Adekunle Gold’s Jore featuring Kizz Daniel drops to number 7, while Sarz and WRLD’s Mad drops to number 8.

Firebod DML’s Scatter drops to number 9, while Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DAVIDO FT. MEEK MILL FT. WURLD – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

9. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

8. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

7. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

6. OLAMIDE FT. MILLY – BILLION TALK

5. OLAMIDE FT. SNOW, PHYNO, CHEQUE X RHATTI – WARLORDS

4. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

3. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

2. MAYORKUN – GENG

1. OLAMDE – NO TIME