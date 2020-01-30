Mayorkun’s Geng tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Vibration.

Fireboy DML’s next single, Scatter, drops one spot to number 3, while Sarz and Wrld’s Mad rises one spot to number 4.

Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, sits comfortably at number 5, while Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley drops two spots to number 6.

Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo drops one spot to number 7, and at number 8 we meet Davido and Popcaan’s Risky.

Naira Marley’s Tesumole drops two spots to number 9, while Starboy’s Blow featuring Blaq Jerzee and Wizkid leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. STARBOY FT. BLAQ JERZEE X WIZKID – BLOW

9. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

8. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

7. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JOHN – MAFO

6. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

5. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

4. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

3. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

2. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

1. MAYORKUN – GENG