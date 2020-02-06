Mayorkun’s Geng tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s Vibration.

Sarz and Wrld’s Mad rises one spot to number 3, while Fireboy DML’s next single, Scatter, drops one spot to number 4.

Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley rises one spot to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, sits comfortably at number 6.

Adekunle Gold returns to the chart with Jore featuring Kizz Daniel, while Naira Marley and Young John’s Mafo drops one spot to number

Naira Marley’s Tesumole maintains its spot at number 9, while Davido and Popcaan’s Risky leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

9. NAIRA MARLEY – TESUMOLE

8. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

7. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

6. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

5. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, ZLATAN & NAIRA MARLEY – SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

4. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

3. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

2. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

1. MAYORKUN – GENG