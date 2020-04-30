Nigeria Music Chart: Ladipoe and Simi’s ‘Know You’ Leads

Ladipoe and Simi’s Know You tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Simi’s Duduke.

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody drops two spots to number 3, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ debuts at number 4.

Mayorkun’s Of Lagos drops two spots to number 5, while by Wande Coal’s Again drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Joeboy’s Call, while Oxlade’s Away rises one spot to number 8.

Buju’s Lenui Remix featuring Burna Boy drops three spots to number 9, while Fireboy DML’s Vibration leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION

9. BUJU X BURNA BOY – LENU(REMIX)

8. OXLADE – AWAY

7. JOEBOY – CALL

6. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

5. MAYORKUN – OF LAGOS

4. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

3. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

2. SIMI – DUDUKE

1. LADIPOE X SIMI – KNOW YOU

