Nigeria Music Chart: Ladipoe and Simi’s ‘Know You’ Leads

Ladipoe and Simi’s Know You tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Simi’s Duduke. 

DJ Neptune, Joeboy and Mr Eazi’s Nobody drops two spots to number 3, while Bad Boy Timz’s MJ debuts at number 4.

Terri’s Ojoro debuts at number 5, while Wande Coal’s Again continues to maintain its spots to number 6.

Mayorkun’s Of Lagos drops two spots to number 7, while Joeboy’s Call follows behind, having dropped a spot, at number 8.

Oxlade’s Away drops to number 9, while Buju’s Lenui Remix featuring Burna Boy leads the chat from behind.

See the list below:

10. BUJU X BURNA BOY – LENU(REMIX)

9. OXLADE – AWAY

8. JOEBOY – CALL

7. MAYORKUN – OF LAGOS

6. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

5. TERRI – OJORO

4. BAD BOY TIMZ – MJ

3. DJ NEPTUNE, JOEBOY X MR EAZI – NOBODY

2. SIMI – DUDUKE

1. LADIPOE X SIMI – KNOW YOU

