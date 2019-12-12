Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Vibration” Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Starboy’s Jam featuring Wizkid and Chronixx.

Fireboy DML’s single, Scatter, drops one spot to number 3, while Starboy’s Blow featuring Wizkid and Blaq Jerezee debuts at number 4.

Fireboy DML returns to number 5 with Like I Do, and also he dominates number 6 with King.

Starboy’s Cover Me featuring Wizkid and DJ Tunes debuts at number 7, while Fireboy DML’s Need You drops to number 9.

At number 9 we meet Davido and Popcaan’s Risky, Starboy’s Electric featuring Wizkid and London leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X LONDON – ELECTRIC

9. DAVIDO & POPCAAN – RISKY

8. FIREBOY DML – NEED YOU

7. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X DJ TUNES – COVER ME

6. FIREBOY DML – KING

5. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

4. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X BLAQ JERZEE – BLOW

3. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

2. STARBOY FT. WIZKID X CHRONIXX – JAM

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION