Nigeria Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s ‘Vibration’ Tops

Fireboy DML’s Vibration tops the Nigerian Music Chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Mayorkun’s Geng.

Wande Cola’s Again rises one spot to number 3, while Sarz and WRLD’s Mad rises four spots to number 4.

Adekunle Gold’s Jore featuring Kizz Daniel rises two spots to number 5, while Fireboy DML’s Scatter also rises three spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Fireboy DML’s Like I Do, while Sweet in the Middle by Davido featuring Wurld, Zlatan, and Naira Marley follows behind at number 8.

Peruzzi’s Gun Shot debuts at number 9, while Naira Marley and Young Jonn’s Mafo leads the chart from behind.

See the list below:

10. NAIRA MARLEY X YOUNG JONN – MAFO

9. PERUZZI – GUN SHOT

8. DAVIDO FT. WURLD, NAIRA MARLEY X ZLATAN –SWEET IN THE MIDDLE

7. FIREBOY DML – LIKE I DO

6. FIREBOY DML – SCATTER

5. ADEKUNLE GOLD FT. KIZZ DANIEL – JORE

4. SARZ & WRLD – MAD

3. WANDE COAL – AGAIN

2. MAYORKUN – GENG

1. FIREBOY DML – VIBRATION